Head to Head Comparison: American Electric Power (AEP) vs. CLP (CLPHY)

American Electric Power (OTCMKTS: CLPHY) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. American Electric Power pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CLP pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. American Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 12.09% 10.50% 2.96% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Electric Power and CLP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $15.40 billion 2.28 $1.91 billion $3.68 19.39 CLP $11.81 billion 2.48 $1.86 billion $0.72 16.11

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than CLP. CLP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Electric Power and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 6 11 0 2.65 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Electric Power presently has a consensus price target of $75.22, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than CLP.

Risk and Volatility

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Electric Power beats CLP on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,675 railcars, 468 barges, 11 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, oil, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power plants. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development activities; property investment; and retail of electricity and gas. As of December 31, 2017 the company had equity generating capacity of 19,395 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 5, 159 MW. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

