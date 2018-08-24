Head to Head Comparison: CounterPath (CPAH) & RealPage (RP)

CounterPath (NASDAQ: RP) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CounterPath and RealPage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CounterPath $12.38 million 1.09 -$3.21 million N/A N/A RealPage $670.96 million 8.51 $370,000.00 $0.36 169.03

RealPage has higher revenue and earnings than CounterPath.

Volatility & Risk

CounterPath has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealPage has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CounterPath and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CounterPath -26.01% -31.34% -20.75% RealPage 0.69% 10.56% 4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CounterPath and RealPage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CounterPath 0 0 0 0 N/A RealPage 0 1 5 0 2.83

RealPage has a consensus target price of $63.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Given RealPage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RealPage is more favorable than CounterPath.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of CounterPath shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of RealPage shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of CounterPath shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of RealPage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RealPage beats CounterPath on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource IT for IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease relationship management, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as resident utility management, resident payments, resident portal, contact center maintenance, and renter's insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yieldstar revenue management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

