Head-To-Head Contrast: Chubb (CB) and XL Group (XL)

Chubb (NYSE: XL) and XL Group (NYSE:XL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chubb and XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 1 4 8 0 2.54 XL Group 0 10 2 0 2.17

Chubb currently has a consensus target price of $159.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.78%. XL Group has a consensus target price of $46.66, suggesting a potential downside of 18.07%. Given Chubb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than XL Group.

Dividends

Chubb pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. XL Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Chubb pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. XL Group pays out -43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chubb has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years and XL Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Chubb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of XL Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chubb and XL Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $32.46 billion 1.90 $3.86 billion $8.03 16.60 XL Group $11.33 billion 1.30 -$560.39 million ($2.01) -28.33

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than XL Group. XL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 11.53% 7.41% 2.25% XL Group -4.67% -4.21% -0.75%

Risk and Volatility

Chubb has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chubb beats XL Group on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. Its North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for large corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. Its Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About XL Group

XL Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty, environmental liability, professional liability, property, excess and surplus lines, U.S. program/facilities, and construction business products. It also provides property and casualty products; insurance coverages for program administrators and managing general agents; mergers and acquisitions, and structured risk solutions; construction-related products and risk engineering services; and advanced loss of profits/delay in start-up, annual facilities for employers and contractors, commercial project builders, construction/contractors all risks, engineering/erection all risks, machinery breakdown, and other products. In addition, this segment offers aviation and satellite, marine, fine art and specie, private client, equine, livestock and aquaculture, energy, crisis management, political risk, credit and bond, London wholesale property and casualty, life, accident, and health products. The Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance products, including general and professional liability, and automobile liability and workers' compensation; property reinsurance products comprising property catastrophe, risk excess of loss, and proportional products; specialty reinsurance products, such as energy, marine, aviation, and space; and other reinsurance products that include fidelity, surety, trade credit, accident and health, mortgage, and political risk. It also writes whole account capital gearing quota share contracts on select syndicates at Lloyd's. The company markets its products and services to the industrial, commercial, and professional firms; insurance companies; and other enterprises through international, national, and regional producers, acting as the brokers and representatives of policyholders. XL Group Ltd was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

