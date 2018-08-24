Head-To-Head Contrast: Select Energy Services (WTTR) versus Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

Select Energy Services (NYSE: HLX) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Select Energy Services and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services 1.58% 3.53% 2.76% Helix Energy Solutions Group 9.79% 1.05% 0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Select Energy Services and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services 0 2 9 0 2.82 Helix Energy Solutions Group 1 0 5 0 2.67

Select Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $18.95, indicating a potential upside of 44.99%. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Select Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Energy Services and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services $692.49 million 2.01 -$16.81 million $0.80 16.34 Helix Energy Solutions Group $581.38 million 2.32 $30.05 million ($0.15) -60.80

Helix Energy Solutions Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Select Energy Services. Helix Energy Solutions Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats Helix Energy Solutions Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides various chemicals, such as polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies for use in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions to pressure pumping service companies. It also provides production treating chemicals for use in oil and gas production; ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, and well failure analysis; lab services; and various fracturing, acid, and coiled tubing products for the coiled tubing industry. The Wellsite Services segment provides various services comprising workforce accommodation and surface equipment rental, crane and logistics, wellsite and pipeline construction, and field services. This segment also offers sand hauling and logistics services; and water transfer, containment, fluids hauling, and other rental services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support services. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services to oil and gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

