Head-To-Head Contrast: Time Warner (TWX) and Comcast (CMCSA)

Time Warner (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Time Warner and Comcast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Time Warner 0 16 4 0 2.20 Comcast 0 5 20 0 2.80

Time Warner currently has a consensus target price of $102.90, suggesting a potential upside of 4.18%. Comcast has a consensus target price of $45.79, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Given Comcast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comcast is more favorable than Time Warner.

Dividends

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Comcast pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Time Warner pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comcast pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comcast has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Comcast is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Time Warner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Comcast shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Time Warner shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Comcast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Time Warner and Comcast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Time Warner $31.27 billion 2.47 $5.25 billion $6.42 15.38 Comcast $84.53 billion 1.94 $22.71 billion $2.06 17.14

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than Time Warner. Time Warner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comcast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Time Warner and Comcast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Time Warner 17.33% 19.99% 8.17% Comcast 27.42% 15.92% 5.66%

Risk and Volatility

Time Warner has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comcast has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comcast beats Time Warner on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers. It operates approximately 175 channels in 200 countries and territories. The Turner segment's networks and related businesses and brands include TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN, HLN, and iStreamPlanet; and digital properties comprise tntdrama.com, TBS.com, adultswim.com, and cartoonnetwork.com, as well as NBA.com, the NBA League Pass property, NCAA.com, the NCAA March Madness Live app, and PGA.com. It also licenses its original programming, and its brands and characters for consumer products and other business ventures. The Home Box Office segment provides premium pay and basic tier television, and video content services comprising HBO and Cinemax; operates HBO NOW, a video content service; and sells original programming through physical and digital formats, as well as licenses original programming through international television networks and video content services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 54 million domestic subscribers. The Warner Bros. segment produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes digital and physical home entertainment products; and produces and distributes games, as well as licenses consumer products and brands. Time Warner Inc. serves cable system operators, satellite service distributors, telephone companies, and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, as well as digital distributors. The company was formerly known as AOL Time Warner, Inc. and changed its name to Time Warner Inc. in 2003. Time Warner Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand. This segment also provides business services, such as Ethernet network services; and cellular backhaul services to mobile network operators. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks, which provide entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and cable television studio production operations, as well as owns various digital properties, which include brand-aligned Websites. The Broadcast Television segment operates NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, NBC and Telemundo local broadcast television stations, broadcast television studio production operations, and various digital properties. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes filmed entertainment under the Universal Pictures, Illumination, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation names. This segment also develops, produces, and licenses stage plays; and distributes filmed entertainment produced by third parties. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, as well as in Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. The company also owns the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and operates arena management-related businesses, as well as provides wireless phone services. Comcast Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

