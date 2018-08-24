Head to Head Review: CHF Solutions (CHFS) and Vision Sciences (CGNT)

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CGNT) and Vision Sciences (NASDAQ:CGNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

CHF Solutions has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vision Sciences has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHF Solutions and Vision Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions $3.55 million 2.49 -$13.38 million ($37.15) -0.03 Vision Sciences $56.32 million 4.16 -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -385.00

Vision Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than CHF Solutions. Vision Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CHF Solutions and Vision Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions -471.94% -166.88% -139.42% Vision Sciences -1.57% -1.39% -1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CHF Solutions and Vision Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Vision Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vision Sciences has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Vision Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vision Sciences is more favorable than CHF Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Vision Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Vision Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vision Sciences beats CHF Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It offers Aquadex FlexFlow consoles and the related disposable products in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Vision Sciences Company Profile

Cogentix Medical, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets fiberoptic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand worldwide. The company offers endoscopes, such as cystoscopes, laryngoscopes, transnasal esophagoscopes, and bronchoscopes for medical use; and borescopes for industrial use, as well as digital processing units for medical use. It also provides EndoSheath Protective Barrier, a sterile, single-use microbial barrier for use with flexible endoscopes. In addition, the company offers Urgent PC System, a neuromodulation system that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for office-based treatment of overactive bladder; and Macroplastique, an injectable, urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence. Further, it provides Macroplastique products for the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux; PTQ Implants to treat fecal incontinence; Urgent PC System for the treatment of fecal incontinence; and VOX Implants to enhance speech and swallowing function in patients with unilateral vocal cord paralysis. Additionally, the company distributes wound care products in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Cogentix Medical, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of distributor organizations. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

