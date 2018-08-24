Head to Head Review: Sterling Bancorp (SBT) versus Provident Financial Services (PFS)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: PFS) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sterling Bancorp and Provident Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provident Financial Services 0 5 1 0 2.17

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. Provident Financial Services has a consensus target price of $27.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Financial Services.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Provident Financial Services pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp N/A 15.83% 1.42% Provident Financial Services 23.56% 7.46% 1.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $139.34 million 4.38 $37.97 million N/A N/A Provident Financial Services $379.54 million 4.55 $93.94 million $1.52 16.92

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Sterling Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

