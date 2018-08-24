Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCSG. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $124,961.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,961.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $47,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,694 shares in the company, valued at $69,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $297,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,315,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,629 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,154,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 669,670 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,429,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,117,000 after acquiring an additional 542,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

