HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €60.00 ($68.18) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

HLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. equinet set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.00 ($62.50).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €50.50 ($57.39) on Friday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €39.08 ($44.41) and a 52-week high of €59.10 ($67.16).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

