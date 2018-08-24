Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

HRTG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 143,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Steven C. Martindale bought 2,039 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $30,748.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 7,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,342,483.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,539 shares of company stock worth $343,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

