Hess Corp. (HES) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $64.55 on Friday. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. KLR Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.46.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 11,480 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $754,121.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,007.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $696,114.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

