Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 91.3% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $2,270,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $207,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 108.5% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 69,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 61.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

