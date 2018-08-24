Hive Project Price Hits $0.0307 (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Hive Project has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Hive Project has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $5,620.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hive Project

Hive Project’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

