HOLD (HOLD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 88.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 91.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00269320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00148453 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00032639 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.