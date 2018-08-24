Home Depot Inc (HD) EVP William G. Lennie Sells 10,854 Shares

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $200.16 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $147.98 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The firm has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,875,610,000 after acquiring an additional 604,634 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,207,871,000 after acquiring an additional 259,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after acquiring an additional 991,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,180,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,423,000 after acquiring an additional 115,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.54.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

