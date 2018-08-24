Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $200.16 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $147.98 and a 12-month high of $207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.54.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

