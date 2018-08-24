HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Shares Bought by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,027 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 47.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,018,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 330,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,921 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMST stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. HomeStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $120.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward Schultz sold 11,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $343,265.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

