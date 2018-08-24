Homrich & Berg Has $310,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $4,307,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 181.4% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 348,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 224,463 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 20,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $72.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.34 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,006,625.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

