Homrich & Berg Sells 565 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2,280.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period.

ICF opened at $101.99 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

