Homrich & Berg Sells 6,725 Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETE. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 7,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stephens raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s payout ratio is 100.83%.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

