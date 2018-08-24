Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) Receives $22.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,583. The company has a market capitalization of $809.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.33 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 5,841 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $121,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 2,250 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $70,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,175 shares of company stock worth $292,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 61,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 49,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

