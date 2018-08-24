Hormel Foods (HRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hormel Foods has surpassed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from its focus on acquisitions, which supported revenues and profitability in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The company anticipates that the successful integration of the Fontanini and Columbus businesses will continue to strengthen its portfolio. Further, stronger demand for brands like Hormel Black Label bacon and Muscle Milk among others are expected to drive revenues in the upcoming quarters. However, Turkey market challenges have been troubling the company for the past few quarters. In the fiscal second quarter, revenues and gross profit of the Jennie-O Turkey store unit dipped 4% and 34%, respectively. Also, flared up freight and advertising costs were headwinds. Surge in fuel prices and scarcity of trucks are expected to continue raising freight costs until 2019. Nonetheless, estimates have been stable lately ahead of earnings.”

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRL. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens downgraded Hormel Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $742,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,823.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,592,711.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,731 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,594,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.