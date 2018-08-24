HP (HPQ) PT Raised to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $23.75. 182,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,629. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. HP has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that HP will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth $201,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in HP by 5.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $613,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 35.5% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487,977 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 127,831 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 10.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,964 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

