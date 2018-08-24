HP (HPQ) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.00. HP also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.52-0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. HP has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

