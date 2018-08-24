H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) PT Raised to C$25.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HR.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.78.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$20.54 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$19.74 and a one year high of C$23.53.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust’s primary objectives are to provide unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions, generated by the revenue it derives from a diversified portfolio of income producing real estate assets, and to maximize unit value through ongoing active management of its assets, acquisition of additional properties and the development and construction of projects, which are pre-leased to creditworthy tenants.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.