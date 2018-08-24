Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,077 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,200,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after buying an additional 419,034 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,645,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,125,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $1,659,508.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,465,161.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $355,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,449. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

HPP opened at $32.92 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.37). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $175.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

