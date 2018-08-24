Huntsman (HUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

HUN stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.93. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.76.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Huntsman had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Huntsman by 14.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 302.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 783,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 150.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 62,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,208.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 115,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

