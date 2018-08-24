Hydro One Ltd (H) Receives C$21.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.95.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hydro One from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. CSFB cut Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

TSE:H traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,353. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$18.57 and a 52-week high of C$23.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th.

In related news, insider Ferio Pugliese sold 7,712 shares of Hydro One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.51, for a total transaction of C$150,461.12.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

