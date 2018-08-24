iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (IBDK) Stake Lowered by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,045 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.7% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDK. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 176,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

