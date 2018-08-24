Iconic (ICON) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Iconic has a market cap of $21,590.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009071 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000374 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000611 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic (ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.