IDEX Co. (IEX) Holdings Cut by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in IDEX were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.10.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $224,700.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,538.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $520,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,274 shares of company stock valued at $20,157,104 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

