IFP Advisors Inc Has $532,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $76.36 and a one year high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $258.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total value of $86,187.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $253,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.