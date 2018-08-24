IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the first quarter worth $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 605.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 5,481.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 134,943 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the first quarter worth $212,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Investec downgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

NYSE:RIO opened at $47.27 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

