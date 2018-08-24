II-VI (IIVI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of II-VI to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. II-VI has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.45 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $203,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $179,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,875.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,905,000 after buying an additional 739,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in II-VI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,063,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in II-VI by 21.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,039,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,167,000 after buying an additional 183,189 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,145,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in II-VI by 30.3% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 860,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

