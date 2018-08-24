iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised iKang Healthcare Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut iKang Healthcare Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get iKang Healthcare Group alerts:

NASDAQ KANG opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.07. iKang Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iKang Healthcare Group Company Profile

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Medical Examinations and Other Medical Services, and Dental Services. It offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab tests, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for iKang Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iKang Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.