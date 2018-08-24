Impact (IMX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Impact coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Impact has traded flat against the US dollar. Impact has a total market capitalization of $71,736.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impact alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001087 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Impact Coin Profile

Impact is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,206,072 coins. Impact’s official website is www.impact-coin.org. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX.

Buying and Selling Impact

Impact can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.