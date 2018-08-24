Independent Investors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Apergy Corp (APY)

Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APY. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new position in Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Apergy in the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APY opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Apergy Corp has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.70 million. sell-side analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of Apergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apergy in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apergy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

