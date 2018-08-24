Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 238,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 125,446 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 92,509 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

