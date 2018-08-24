Innodata (INOD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.01

Press coverage about Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innodata earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.2651453263883 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,474. Innodata has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other news, major shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 34,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,319.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,035.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 74,986 shares of company stock valued at $88,332 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

