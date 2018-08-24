Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 1,598,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 697,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

INO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 270,373 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 77,277 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 530,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

