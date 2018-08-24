Insider Buying: Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Insider Acquires $39,000.00 in Stock

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Acacia Research Corp has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Acacia Research Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.