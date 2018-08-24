Insider Buying: AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Major Shareholder Buys 663,716 Shares of Stock

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth purchased 663,716 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Equity Opportunities Iv Growth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 250,600 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $491,176.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Equity Opportunities Iv Growth bought 275 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $591.25.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 271.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,977,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,281 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,783,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 640,403 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

