Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) insider Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,400.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 1,750 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,610.00.

TSE:FR traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,746. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.09.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cormark dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “c$9.03” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

