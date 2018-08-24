Insider Buying: PayMeOn Inc (PAYM) Director Purchases 666,666 Shares of Stock

PayMeOn Inc (OTCMKTS:PAYM) Director Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco bought 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,333.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco bought 1,333,333 shares of PayMeOn stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $106,666.64.

PayMeOn stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. PayMeOn Inc has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

PayMeOn Company Profile

PayMeOn, Inc engages in the retail sale of electric bicycles. The company offers its electric bicycles through retail store, as well as online through irideelectric.com. It intends to produce basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that could be used as replacements for steel products that reinforce concrete, such as rebar; and operates social media products, which enables consumers and merchants to browse, offer, and promote products and services.

