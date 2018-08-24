Insider Buying: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Major Shareholder Acquires 23,037 Shares of Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 23,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $66,576.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,575,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,134.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Grain Co Continental bought 21,074 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $60,903.86.

On Friday, August 17th, Grain Co Continental bought 73,529 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $214,704.68.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Grain Co Continental bought 93,344 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $254,829.12.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Grain Co Continental bought 125,600 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $315,256.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Grain Co Continental bought 232,800 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $593,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,076. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.99%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 340.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 52.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

