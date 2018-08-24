Insider Buying: Stars Group Inc (TSGI) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Stars Group Inc (TSE:TSGI) Director Jr. Alfred F. Hurley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,850.00.

Shares of TSE:TSGI traded up C$0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.28. 626,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,503. Stars Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$19.56 and a 52-week high of C$51.75.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSGI shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Stars Group from C$35.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stars Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Stars Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.