Insider Selling: Amyris Inc (AMRS) Director Sells 4,877,386 Shares of Stock

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director L John Doerr sold 4,877,386 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $30,337,340.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $34,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $7.60 on Friday. Amyris Inc has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $341.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.24.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Amyris Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,643,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 30,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 44,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

