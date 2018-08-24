Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Insider Sells 1,218 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.28, for a total transaction of $335,291.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANET stock opened at $282.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $169.61 and a 12 month high of $311.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $519.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $282.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

