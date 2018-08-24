Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Director Sells $793,546.00 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 10,616 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $793,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $75.75 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,869.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $227,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

