Insider Selling: Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Major Shareholder Sells 309,987 Shares of Stock

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 309,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $545,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 311,907 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $449,146.08.

On Thursday, July 5th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 244,129 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $707,974.10.

On Friday, June 29th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 285,000 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $872,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $321,000.00.

NYSE EPE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 53,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. analysts anticipate that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPE. KLR Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

